We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Crash west of Omaha metro knocks down power lines, forces road closure

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash has caused a major stretch of road just west of the Omaha metro to close.

According to Douglas County officials, a vehicle crashed into and knocked down power lines while traveling on West Center Road near 264th Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation posted on social media that West Center Road near Venice, Neb., is shut down in both directions from 252nd Street to the Platte River Bridge.

Officials could not yet confirm any information regarding the status of any persons inside the vehicle but said that police contacted the Omaha Public Power District regarding the downed electrical lines.

---

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have tips for getting those perfect back-to-school photos.
Omaha customers fed up with consistent cancellations by photographer
Authorities believe some of the juveniles in the crash may have affiliations with a local...
Authorities identify juveniles killed in rural Douglas County crash
Congressman Don Bacon, R-Neb., talks to reporters on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
‘Bullying campaign’: Bacon responds after wife, staff pressured amid contentious Speaker vote
An Omaha doctor is facing manslaughter charges for his involvement in a crash that killed...
Omaha doctor turns himself in to face manslaughter charge for September crash
US Capitol building
How they voted: Nebraska, Iowa representatives repeat selections in 2nd round Speaker vote

Latest News

Undefeated Bennington hasn't skipped a beat with Peyton Sanmann under center.
Athlete of the Week: Bennington Football's Peyton Sanmann
Congressman Don Bacon, R-Neb., talked to reporters Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, about his vote for...
Bacon: 'It's going to take awhile to heal. It may take an election.'
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.
Bacon: 'We've got some folks that don't have boundaries'
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.
Bacon talks about what's on hold amid focus on House Speaker votes