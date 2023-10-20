Crash west of Omaha metro knocks down power lines, forces road closure

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash has caused a major stretch of road just west of the Omaha metro to close.

According to Douglas County officials, a vehicle crashed into and knocked down power lines while traveling on West Center Road near 264th Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation posted on social media that West Center Road near Venice, Neb., is shut down in both directions from 252nd Street to the Platte River Bridge.

#DouglasCounty #Venice

CRASH/CLOSED

NE 92 (W. Center Rd) @ 264th St

Closed in both directions from 252nd to the Platte River Bridge

USE ALT ROUTE pic.twitter.com/YFaMonQFNs — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) October 20, 2023

Officials could not yet confirm any information regarding the status of any persons inside the vehicle but said that police contacted the Omaha Public Power District regarding the downed electrical lines.

---

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.