In wake of teenager’s suicide, family calls for change

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One Lincoln family is pushing for statewide change, even as they mourn the loss of a loved one by suicide.

The Martinez family gathered in their living room Thursday to share their fondest memories of 19-year-old Maya Martinez and reflect on her suicide, which the family fears wasn’t entirely her idea.

At times laughing, at times sobbing, they described how less than a week ago, a shining light in their lives suddenly went out.

“It was an embracing smile,” Diego Martinez, Maya’s brother, said. “It’s something, the first time you see, it’s heartwarming, like she’s giving you a hug already.”

Maya’s family said she was the funniest person in the room. She was sensitive, artistic and a protective eldest child—always looking out for her brothers and sisters. Diego said he misses her laugh most; her aunt, Jessie Tait, said she’ll miss the excitement in Maya’s voice every time she saw her.

“Just a very compassionate soul,” Amber Martinez, Maya’s mother, said. “She always cared about everybody. She could have $5 in her pocket, and she would show up with that last $5 and buy cookies for the kids.”

The family told 10/11 that Maya’s mental health could be a winding, bumpy road, but her mother, Amber, said it was manageable. At least that’s what she thought, until Maya was found dead by suicide on Sunday.

Amber said she suspects someone in Maya’s life may have encouraged her to kill herself, but she couldn’t get more specific at this time.

“I want there to be better mental health services for teenagers in the state of Nebraska,” Amber said. “There’s no law here to prevent somebody from encouraging them to end their lives or telling them they need to end their lives.”

Amber said she plans to reach out to state senators after Maya’s funeral.

The Martinez’s family said they’ve felt a wave of community support, but they say nothing can mend the tear of her loss.

“I feel like I’m gonna continue being empty,” Diego said. “No matter how much I eat or how much feel, there’s that void inside me now.”

The Martinez family said at least with change, they say they hope they can save some lives.

Maya’s visitation is this Sunday. You can support the family’s funeral costs and push for change through their GoFundMe.

