Unemployment in Nebraska, Iowa rises in September

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Both Nebraska and Iowa’s unemployment rates rose slightly in September.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, unemployment is now at 2.1%, up one-tenth of a percent from August.

Nebraska is the sixth-lowest state in terms of unemployment, with Maryland, the Dakotas, Vermont, and New Hampshire leading the list.

In neighboring Iowa, the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate rose to 3% in September; that’s higher than August’s 2.9%, but lower by one-tenth of a percent compared to last year.

The state’s labor force also dropped slightly, down one-tenth of a percent as college students returned to school. The number of unemployed Iowans now sits at 52,800, up 2,600 from August.

Iowa’s unemployment ranked 21st in the nation in September, tied with Oklahoma.

The national unemployment rate remained unchanged from August’s 3.8%.

