‘The Swifties blew me away’: Omaha drive-in draws record crowd for Taylor Swift movie

Omaha Swifties were out in full force Thursday as a local drive-in theater saw record crowds...
Omaha Swifties were out in full force Thursday as a local drive-in theater saw record crowds during its showing of Taylor Swift's new tour movie.
By Brent Weber
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Pop quiz: What do Elvis, the Beatles, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift all have in common?

They’re all cross-platform generational talents who made unprecedented strides in entertainment history.

And before you roll your eyes, consider this: They’ve all had their share of haters, but mostly loud and avid fans.

Swifties by the carload at the Quasar Drive-In Thursday night had plenty to say about their favorite.

“[Taylor] is fun, crazy, funny, nice... also, I heart Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift,” one girl said.

Friendship bracelets are a big part of the experience, bearing the names of albums, songs, and yes, “Tay-Vis,” a mashup of Travis and Taylor.

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film opened in 3,855 U.S. theaters last weekend, most in multiplexes. Then there were single-screen locations like the family-friendly Quasar in Valley.

“The Swifties just blew me away,” Quasar co-owner Jeff Karls said. “They were packed in here, singing at the top of their lungs, in front of the screen dancing, I saw some umbrellas, ponchos out, it was surreal...”

Another Swifty came with friends last week and returned this evening with two of the kids she introduced to Swift’s music.

“Friday night it was super windy, super rainy, and cold, I had my hand warmers in, two layers of clothes, and a coat and a hat, but it was awesome,” she said. “I’m 35 and this is the best, I’m almost the same age as [Taylor Swift] and I’ve grown up with her.”

Some things are out of the hands of theater owners like Karls due to restrictions from the distributors.

The ticket prices are double what they normally charge and the theaters are required to have showings through Sunday for four weeks. With only one screen, that meant the Halloween favorites of drive-in fans had to get the boot.

“We already had our October scheduled with typical horror movies and stuff and you know this thing, she released word of this movie on August 31st and it bounced into the fall movie schedule like a disco ball in a graveyard, it scattered everything,” Karls said. “The Exorcist release was moved back for it, we moved things around.”

But as a family-owned business, they had to make the choice between a once-in-a-generation film opportunity and those fans, and he hopes they understand.

“I told (wife and co-owner) Jenny, I’m like we have to do this movie, and it’s just been amazing,” Karls said. “it was the most miserable weekend to be outside at the movies that you probably could have put together last weekend, and they blew our box office record away.”

The success of the film will likely have a long-term benefit for the Quasar owners and fans. They hope the Swifty-fueled box office bonanza will help fund a second screen, meaning the next film phenomenon won’t have to bump scary movies from the schedule.

One effort was made to ensure local charities aren’t left out.

Thursdays usually are benefit screenings, so the drive-in fans are creating tapestries (another Taylor fave) that are then auctioned for local food banks each week.

