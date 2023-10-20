Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Incredible fall warmth to end the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -It’s a bit of a cool morning but we’ll warm up more than we have all week by the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s with abundant sunshine will feel more like early September out there. A bit of a WSW wind will help warm and won’t do much to ruin the day.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

That will set the stage for a great fall evening no matter what the outdoor activity you have in store tonight. The forecast for Friday night high school games looks fantastic.

Friday Night Football (WOWT)

It will be cooler this weekend but still above average each afternoon. Highs in the 60s should feel great Saturday with a bit of a north breeze up to 25 mph. Sunday has a chance for spotty showers and a few storms after 3pm into the evening and overnight.

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

The game in Lincoln looks to have great weather with highs near 70 degrees during the game with most of the game in the 60s. It will be a bit cooler in Iowa City but still very nice.

Game Day Forecast (WOWT)

Next week start mild but will cool down each day. There are many chances of rain and some storms starting Tuesday PM through the rest of the week. Saturday of next weekend is a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the likelihood of our first widespread freeze.

