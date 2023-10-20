We are Local
Omaha Police investigating overnight robbery at Mega Saver

Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at a metro convenience store Thursday night.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at a metro convenience store Thursday night.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to the Mega Saver at 72nd and Blondo Streets around 10:20 p.m. A store employee told police they were at the register when they were approached by a male suspect who brandished a firearm and demanded money. He took an unspecified amount of cash from the register before fleeing the store.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or submit an anonymous tip online.

