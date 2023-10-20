Omaha Police investigating overnight robbery at Mega Saver

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at a metro convenience store Thursday night.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to the Mega Saver at 72nd and Blondo Streets around 10:20 p.m. A store employee told police they were at the register when they were approached by a male suspect who brandished a firearm and demanded money. He took an unspecified amount of cash from the register before fleeing the store.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or submit an anonymous tip online.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.