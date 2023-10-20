We are Local
Omaha Catholic Charities unveils new domestic violence shelter

A new shelter for domestic violence victims constructed by Catholic Charities was unveiled in Douglas County on Friday.
By Johan Marin
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Catholic Charities of Omaha unveiled a new shelter Friday to help those in need.

It’s equipped with all the tools to provide victims a place to heal. The shelter is on Catholic Charities’ campus at 92nd and Bedford in northwest Omaha.

On Friday, Catholic Charities held an event to give people an opportunity to share their stories.

“All the people dressing in purple goes to show all the people aware of domestic violence, but who can be an advocate,” said director Payton Evans.

Evans and others led with a prayer and words of support to recognize survivors and those lost to domestic violence followed by educating the community about available resources at their new shelter.

”It not only helps the people at the point when they’re escaping domestic violence by offering safety and security, but we’re also able to assist them through our counseling and therapy services,” said Dave Vankat with Catholic Charities. “Also, through our pantry program, it provides them food security and also helps them find safe housing.”

The space has its own kitchen, learning space, and rooms for victims of all ages to call home.

Vankat believes the space will also serve as a place for hope.

“It’s critical our community knows there are people that are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help get those experiencing domestic violence the assistance they need to get away from their abuser and not fall back from abusive situations,” Vankat said.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly 20 people are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States every minute.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of domestic violence, call (402) 558-5700.

