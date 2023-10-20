We are Local
Navigator cancels CO2 pipeline project

By KTIV Staff and Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After their permit application was denied by the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission last month, Navigator has announced they are officially canceling their CO2 pipeline project.

The project would have cut through parts of South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois.

In a statement posted on their website, the company said the development of the project has been challenging.

“Given the unpredictable nature of the regulatory and government processes involved, particularly in South Dakota and Iowa, the Company has decided to cancel its pipeline project,” the company said in the statement.

“As good stewards of capital and responsible managers of people, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Heartland Greenway project. We are disappointed that we will not be able to provide services to our customers and thank them for their continued support,” remarked Matt Vining, CEO of Navigator CO2.

Landowners who feared the company would utilize eminent domain to construct the project took the denial by the PUC as a win.

“All this was a victory not only for us but for all South Dakotans,” said Valley Springs resident Rick Bonander.

A map showing Navigator Heartland Greenway’s pipeline route.
A map showing Navigator Heartland Greenway’s pipeline route.(South Dakota News Watch)

