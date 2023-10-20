Motorcyclist dies, passenger injured in Saunders County crash

MORSE BLUFF, Neb. (WOWT) - The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office says one man died and a woman was hurt after a semi-versus-motorcycle accident Friday morning.

SCSO’s preliminary investigation indicates a 1995 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by 66-year-old Edward Trapp, Sr., of North Bend, was headed north on Highway 79 attempting to round a curve north of County Road X, about two-and-a-quarter miles south of Morse Bluff.

Trapp was attempting to slow down as he approached a semi; he was unable to slow down in time and went off the road, traveling about 35 feet before striking a tree and landing in the east ditch. Trapp and his passenger were ejected.

Trapp was pronounced dead at the scene; his passenger was transported to Fremont Methodist Hospital before being life-flighted to Omaha for further treatment.

Prague, North Bend, and Morse Bluff fire and rescue crews all assisted at the scene.

