Lincoln Police identify officer injured in bus depot confrontation and officer who shot suspect

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Friday, Lincoln Police released the name of the officer who was stabbed during a chaotic confrontation at a bus depot as well as the officer who shot the suspect.

Police said Officer Kirby Urbanek, who was stabbed in the neck Tuesday, is now recovering at home. Urbanek joined the Lincoln Police Department in June 2022 and has five years of law enforcement experience, LPD said.

LPD said Kate Schwenke is the officer who shot the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Simon Kafka from Chicago. Lincoln Police said Officer Schwenke has been with the department for eight years.

L-R: Kirby Urbanek & Kate Schwenke (Lincoln Police)

Schwenke is also the same officer who was hit by a car Wednesday night, after she stopped to help people involved in a crash north of Bennet. She and her husband Brent Lovett, who is also a Lincoln Police officer, were off duty at the time. Schwenke is home from the hospital after being treated for an ankle injury while Lovett remains in the hospital with more serious injuries to his head and abdomen.

Kafka faces charges of first-degree assault and using a weapon to commit a felony and is scheduled for arraignment on Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the Lincoln Bus Depot on 52nd and Superior Tuesday at 12:15 a.m. after Kafka reportedly didn’t have money to purchase a ticket and refused to get off the bus.

Lincoln Police said the Kafka failed to comply with officers’ orders, leading to a fight in the back of the bus. He eventually pulled out a knife and stabbed Officer Urbanek in the neck, police said.

Despite continued orders from officers, police said the man attempted to reach for an officer’s firearm, prompting Officer Schwenke to fire a single shot.

Kafka was released from the hospital on Wednesday and booked into the Lancaster County Jail.

Simon Kafka, 27. (Lancaster County Jail)

