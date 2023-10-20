Judge sets bond at $1 million for man accused of stabbing Lincoln Police Officer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Chicago man accused of stabbing a Lincoln Police Officer in the neck during a chaotic confrontation at a bus depot appeared in court Friday.

Simon Kafka, 27 is charged with three felonies including second-degree assault on an officer and using a deadly weapon to commit a felony. A judge set Kafka’s bond at 10 percent of $1 million.

On Friday, Lincoln Police also released the names of the officers involved.

Police said Officer Kirby Urbanek, who was stabbed in the neck Tuesday, is now recovering at home. Urbanek joined the Lincoln Police Department in June 2022 and has five years of law enforcement experience, LPD said.

LPD said Kate Schwenke is the officer who shot the suspect. Lincoln Police said Officer Schwenke has been with the department for eight years.

L-R: Kirby Urbanek & Kate Schwenke (Lincoln Police)

Schwenke is also the same officer who was hit by a car Wednesday night, after she stopped to help people involved in a crash north of Bennet. She and her husband Brent Lovett, who is also a Lincoln Police officer, were off duty at the time. Schwenke is home from the hospital after being treated for an ankle injury while Lovett remains in the hospital with more serious injuries to his head and abdomen.

According to police, officers were called to the Lincoln Bus Depot on 52nd and Superior Tuesday at 12:15 a.m. after Kafka reportedly didn’t have money to purchase a ticket and refused to get off the bus.

Lincoln Police said the Kafka failed to comply with officers’ orders, leading to a fight in the back of the bus. He eventually pulled out a knife and stabbed Officer Urbanek in the neck, police said.

Despite continued orders from officers, police said the man attempted to reach for an officer’s firearm, prompting Officer Schwenke to fire a single shot.

Kafka was released from the hospital on Wednesday and booked into the Lancaster County Jail. He’s due back in court Dec. 1.

