How they voted: Bacon switches House Speaker pick after McCarthy nominates Jim Jordan

Most Nebraska, western Iowa representatives stick with Jordan; Bacon votes for Speaker Pro-Tem Patrick McHenry
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here’s who the Congressional representatives from Nebraska and western Iowa cast their ballots during Friday’s vote for Speaker of the House.

Most of the representatives from Nebraska and western Iowa continued to voting for Jordan. Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska had previously cast his votes for former speaker Kevin McCarthy, but switched his vote Friday to Speaker Pro-Tem Patrick McHenry.

Paving the way for Friday’s vote, former speaker Kevin McCarthy nominated Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan, who had already lost in previous votes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The final tally was 210 votes for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., as all House Democrats again rallied behind the minority leader. Jordan’s total, 194 votes, was the least amount of votes tallied for him this week — and a tie for the least amount of votes cast for the majority nominee in 100 years of American history, according to NBC News.

Despite making the Republican nomination, McCarthy still received two votes Friday. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who was nominated for the post before withdrawing as the House GOP began to favor Jordan, received eight votes.

Earlier this month, all members of Congress representing Nebraska and western Iowa had previously voted against removing Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

Amid this week’s contentious votes, some representatives have reported receiving threats. Bacon has said even his wife has been harassed to the point of sleeping with gun nearby. His spokeswoman said even she had been approached during off-hours with comments about Bacon’s votes.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

