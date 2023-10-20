Habitat Omaha receives $3 million in state funds for affordable housing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The state of Nebraska is kicking out more than $12 million to help with affordable housing across the state.

More than $3 million of that money will go to Habitat for Humanity Omaha.

Habitat Omaha construction crews have been busy building new homes near 52nd and Sorensen Parkway.

This project, called The Bluestem Prairie Development, will create 85 new homes, walking and biking trails, and a neighborhood park. The funds from the state will help with the growing expenses of the project.

“When we did numbers for it about two years ago, it came in at around $25 million,” said Tracie McPherson with Habitat Omaha. “Because the prices have skyrocketed, we’re looking at $30 million to complete that development now, so it’s going to come in handy. It’s going to help us build out those 85 homes in that development.

There is a brand new community taking shape here and the area has more builders moving around during working hours.

In fact, seven families have already moved into the homes.

Not only is Habitat Omaha building new communities, but they’re also working to save older neighborhoods.

More than $800,000 of the state funds will go to repair older homes in the Omaha metro.

“We can’t build out of the housing crisis, so part of our program is to preserve the existing housing stock and to help keep it,” Habitat Omaha’s Lacey Studnicka said. “[We want] to help families who already live there to stay in their homes and be able to age in place and pass on that wealth to the next generation.”

Habitat Omaha officials point out that Sarpy County residents can also apply for home repairs.

The money comes from the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

