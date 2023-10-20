We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Four people shot while out on O Street in downtown Lincoln

The aftermath of a shooting in downtown Lincoln on O Street between 13th and 14th Streets that...
The aftermath of a shooting in downtown Lincoln on O Street between 13th and 14th Streets that hospitalized four people.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four people have been shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after an incident in downtown Lincoln, according to LPD.

Capt. Duane Winkler told 10/11 News at the scene that officers were called to the area of 14th and O Streets at 12:45 a.m. on multiple reports of gunshots.

As the incident played out, police were directed to the area outside the Cornhusker Hotel, where one of the victims was taken to an area hospital by Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Officers then started to shut down and investigate a section of O Street between 13th and 14th, as well as 13th Street between O and N. A 10/11 reporter at the scene said the Walgreens at the southeast corner of 13th & O had windows with bullet holes in them, as did Sultan’s Kite. Officers were primarily grouped outside the Walgreens, as well as the Main Street Bar.

Winkler says that multiple shots were fired, but it’s unclear if it was just one shooter or not.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting, or anyone who witnessed it, to call LPD at 402-441-6000 or call Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have tips for getting those perfect back-to-school photos.
Omaha customers fed up with consistent cancellations by photographer
An Omaha doctor is facing manslaughter charges for his involvement in a crash that killed...
Omaha doctor turns himself in to face manslaughter charge for September crash
Renderings of the forthcoming glass canopy and expanded passenger drop-off area at Eppley...
Eppley Airfield to shift passenger drop-off, pick-up locations through Spring 2025
A shots fired call late Wednesday led to a large police presence just south of downtown Omaha...
Shots fired call leads to heavy police presence near downtown Omaha
Crash west of Omaha metro knocks down power lines, forces road closure

Latest News

Omaha Swifties were out in full force Thursday as a local drive-in theater saw record crowds...
‘The Swifties blew me away’: Omaha drive-in draws record crowd for Taylor Swift movie
Habitat for Humanity Omaha received $3 million in state funding to go toward its new affordable...
Habitat Omaha receives $3 million in state funds for affordable housing
Friday highs
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Very warm Friday ahead of a seasonal weekend
Crash west of Omaha metro knocks down power lines, forces road closure