Four people shot while out on O Street in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four people have been shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after an incident in downtown Lincoln, according to LPD.

Capt. Duane Winkler told 10/11 News at the scene that officers were called to the area of 14th and O Streets at 12:45 a.m. on multiple reports of gunshots.

As the incident played out, police were directed to the area outside the Cornhusker Hotel, where one of the victims was taken to an area hospital by Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Officers then started to shut down and investigate a section of O Street between 13th and 14th, as well as 13th Street between O and N. A 10/11 reporter at the scene said the Walgreens at the southeast corner of 13th & O had windows with bullet holes in them, as did Sultan’s Kite. Officers were primarily grouped outside the Walgreens, as well as the Main Street Bar.

Winkler says that multiple shots were fired, but it’s unclear if it was just one shooter or not.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting, or anyone who witnessed it, to call LPD at 402-441-6000 or call Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

