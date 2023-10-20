We are Local
Flags to fly at half-staff to honor first responders and NDOT worker killed

By Abigail Carrera
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Governor Jim Pillen ordered all U.S. and Nebraska flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday to honor first responders across the state and the NDOT worker who was killed by a passing SUV while cleaning up a spill on a Nebraska roadway on Tuesday.

David Schwartz, a 42-year employee with the Nebraska Department of Transportation, was on Highway 34, west of Aurora assisting local law enforcement at the scene of a spill involving corn mash, when he was hit by a passing SUV.

A sheriff’s deputy and others on scene responded immediately trying to save Schwartz, but he died at the scene.

All flags are ordered to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, the day of Schwartz’ funeral, in “remembrance and recognition of all first responders who act heroically to keep the public safe on Nebraska roadways.”

