We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Fisher-Price recalling ‘Thomas & Friends’ wooden train cars due to choking hazard

Fisher-Price is recalling 21,000 "Thomas & Friends" wooden train cars due to a choking hazard.
Fisher-Price is recalling 21,000 "Thomas & Friends" wooden train cars due to a choking hazard.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fisher-Price is recalling thousands of popular toy train cars over a choking risk.

The recall involves about 21,000 of the “Thomas & Friends” Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck train cars.

The train cars are black and gray in color with yellow paint splattered on the side of the paint cars.

According to Fisher-Price, a small plastic piece with a high-powered magnet that connects the trains can loosen or detach, posing a choking and ingestion hazard for kids.

The company has received a report of the connector becoming loose and detaching but no injuries have currently been reported.

The toy trains were sold nationwide at Barnes & Noble locations and other specialty stores from February 2022 through August 2023.

Some train cars were also sold in Canada and on Amazon.com.

Customers have been advised to stop using the toys and go online for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have tips for getting those perfect back-to-school photos.
Omaha customers fed up with consistent cancellations by photographer
Authorities believe some of the juveniles in the crash may have affiliations with a local...
Authorities identify juveniles killed in rural Douglas County crash
Congressman Don Bacon, R-Neb., talks to reporters on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
‘Bullying campaign’: Bacon responds after wife, staff pressured amid contentious Speaker vote
An Omaha doctor is facing manslaughter charges for his involvement in a crash that killed...
Omaha doctor turns himself in to face manslaughter charge for September crash
US Capitol building
How they voted: Nebraska, Iowa representatives repeat selections in 2nd round Speaker vote

Latest News

Crash west of Omaha metro knocks down power lines, forces road closure
A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
As Israeli readies for ground assault, Biden preaches restraint and compares Hamas to Putin
FILE - A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at...
Army private who fled to North Korea charged with desertion, held by US military, officials tells AP
President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in...
Biden says support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for US security, will ask Congress for billions
In a primetime address, US President Joe Biden directly appealed to Americans for US support in...
Biden pledges US aid to allies in prime time address