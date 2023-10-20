We are Local
Douglas County Treasurer’s office phone service delayed Friday

Douglas County Treasurer's Office
Douglas County Treasurer's Office(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Treasurer’s Office has advised the public that phone calls will not be accepted Friday until 10 a.m.

This was due to unforeseen tragic circumstances.

Taxpayers are encouraged to use drop boxes with documents in an envelope at all locations as an alternative or the U.S. Mail. Cash is not advised in drop boxes.

