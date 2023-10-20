Douglas County Assessor again brings forth plan to limit property tax increases

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Property values in most cases are going up. Property owners are having to pay for increases from local government and schools.

Many property owners are tired of it and want changes to be made.

“Every year, three, four, five hundred dollars, they raise it, and then about halfway through the next year they send you another bill saying your property taxes are going up another four or five percent,” said owner Kenneth Whetstone.

Douglas County Assessor Walt Pfeffer hears a lot of that and wants to change the way he assesses property because of Nebraska law.

“By state statute, we have to value real estate at between 92 and 100% of market value,” he said. “We’re saying that’s great. Let’s just drop it to 70% of market value.”

That’s one of four proposals Pfeffer has made to lawmakers. Another suggestion: tying the mill levies to the rate of valuation growth.

“If valuations go up 10 percent, let’s say, instead of the city and the county and the schools taking that difference between their mill levy and the money that came in, so they’re getting all this extra money, they would have to lower their mill levies accordingly to that valuation increase. Then they could adjust it based on the cost-of-living index. Then you’re talking real dollars,” Pfeffer said.

Kay and Mike Welsh believe Nebraska’s property taxes are too high and say it stunts the growth of businesses and the state’s population.

“I think they’re too high,” Kay said. “I think it’s a detraction for people to come and stay.”

“When you consider some of the other locations across the U.S., there’s more attractive tax options than what the State of Nebraska has,” Mike said.

Pfeffer said the aforementioned recommendations could be passed in the unicameral without a vote of the people.

“It stays within the constitutionality of the original statement, and the next one they could do is the 93 to 100%, drop it to 70%, because they did that with ag, that’s 68%,” he said.

The two other proposals would be capping the percentage on valuation increases and giving Nebraska seniors a property tax break.

Mike Welsh said slowing the state’s rising property tax rates will be tough to do, but he believes lawmakers can find a way to keep them from running through the roof.

“I think our legislature and our leadership should continue to look at ways they can reduce the burden on citizens relative to property tax and find another source of revenue,” he said.

Pfeffer said he did send a copy of his proposals to the Governor’s Policy Committee -- he said the governor formed the committee to look at the state’s property tax valuations.

