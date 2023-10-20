Don Bacon: ‘Bullying tactics’ kept Jim Jordan from becoming Speaker of the House

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Congressman Don Bacon said Friday that he took “no glee” that Jim Jordan’s nomination for House Speaker had been “defeated,” but that it was the right thing to do for the country.

Nebraska’s 2nd District representative said that once former speaker Kevin McCarthy said he was supporting Rep. Jim Jordan for House Speaker, the choice to move on was clear.

“I didn’t think it was appropriate to put (McCarthy’s) name up there for a third time,” Bacon told 6 News on Friday afternoon. “It made more sense to vote for Patrick McHenry at that point.”

The Congressman said “they’re allied with each other,” he said.

Bacon said the House Republican Conference voted Jordan down 112-86, “and that’s why he withdrew.”

Bacon said that vote was largely driven by the harassment that some in Congress, their family members, and even their supporters had experienced over the past week.

“Unfortunately, Jim Jordan did not do a good job disavowing that. He should have criticized it and repeatedly say ‘this behavior is wrong.’ It’s not Republican. It’s not Democrat. It is not humane. It’s indecent. And he did a poor job of telling people to stop doing that, and it hurt him.”

Bacon confirmed his wife had been sleeping with a gun nearby after receiving about 15 threatening or harassing text and phone messages. Some were so vile the Congressman appeared to have trouble sharing the details.

One he spoke of was about a man Bacon said described himself as “a conservative Antifa member,” saying he was going to molest the Congressman’s wife and stalk her wherever she went.

Others were going to supporters’ businesses to harass them, or doxing the Congressman.

“You don’t reward bad behavior,” he said.

Bacon also remained firm on the need to follow the conference rules, again talking about the few Republicans who insisted on Jordan to much they refused to support House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, the initial GOP favorite.

“I would have done what we’ve done since 1789: You get behind your majority nominee’s majority winner. But he came in second to Steve Scalise, who I supported,” Bacon said, echoing comments he made earlier this week about how the nomination of Scalise fell apart.

“My vote was more on principal: Jim Jordan’s supporters scuttled Kevin McCarthy and then blocked Steve Scalise, and ... Jim Jordan was complicit in that,” Bacon said.

While he said he didn’t dislike Jordan — “he’s very conservative, and that’s not a bad thing” — he was opposed to some of his votes.

“He never voted for a farm bill, for example. He’s opposed to ethanol... he was for a government shutdown on Sept. 30 of this year,” Bacon said.

