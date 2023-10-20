We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Country star Lainey Wilson making Omaha tour stop

Country music star Lainey Wilson is headed to Omaha next year.
Country music star Lainey Wilson is headed to Omaha next year.(Lainey Wilson / YouTube)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Country music star Lainey Wilson is headed to Omaha next year.

Wilson will make a stop on her Country’s Cool Again Tour. Her concert is set for Nov. 8, 2024, at CHI Health Center. Fellow artists Zach Top and Jackson Dean will also make appearances.

General sale of tickets will begin next Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have tips for getting those perfect back-to-school photos.
Omaha customers fed up with consistent cancellations by photographer
Renderings of the forthcoming glass canopy and expanded passenger drop-off area at Eppley...
Eppley Airfield to shift passenger drop-off, pick-up locations through Spring 2025
An Omaha doctor is facing manslaughter charges for his involvement in a crash that killed...
Omaha doctor turns himself in to face manslaughter charge for September crash
Crash west of Omaha metro knocks down power lines, forces road closure
A shots fired call late Wednesday led to a large police presence just south of downtown Omaha...
Shots fired call leads to heavy police presence near downtown Omaha

Latest News

Unemployment in Nebraska, Iowa rises in September
US Capitol building
How they voted: Bacon switches House Speaker pick after McCarthy nominates Jim Jordan
L-R: Kirby Urbanek & Kate Schwenke
Lincoln Police identify officer injured in bus depot confrontation and officer who shot suspect
Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at a metro convenience store Thursday night.
Omaha Police investigating overnight robbery at Mega Saver