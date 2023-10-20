Country star Lainey Wilson making Omaha tour stop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Country music star Lainey Wilson is headed to Omaha next year.

Wilson will make a stop on her Country’s Cool Again Tour. Her concert is set for Nov. 8, 2024, at CHI Health Center. Fellow artists Zach Top and Jackson Dean will also make appearances.

General sale of tickets will begin next Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.