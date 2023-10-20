We are Local
Church group from Nebraska and Iowa safely returns from Israel

A church group comprised of Nebraskans and Iowans was in Israel when war broke out earlier this month. Now, they're back in the U.S. to tell their story.
By Laura Sambol
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and Iowa parishioners are counting their blessings.

They were in Israel when the war broke out, forced to take shelter and their trip derailed.

What started as a pilgrimage to the Holy Land ended as a difficult journey home for Liz Schlueter with the Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth.

She said she and her group were having dinner in Jerusalem on October 7 when they first got word.

“They had us get up and go towards the kitchen,” she said.

Schlueter and the other tourists didn’t find out until the next day that Hamas had attacked Israel -- and that Israel’s response was imminent.

“We didn’t know what was going on. We just did what they told us,” she said.

Schlueter says they briefly took shelter, then continued as usual.

Then they found a note under their door to take shelter.

“We got out of our rooms and went to look for the stairway,” Schlueter said.

Their plans to visit other religious sites were canceled, along with their flight out of Tel Aviv.

“We had to look for other ways to get home,” Schlueter said. “I was a little nervous, but I knew we’d be taken care of.”

Eventually, the group made its way to Jordan where they caught a flight home. Schlueter says during that time her faith never wavered.

“We saw soldiers, in many places and we saw tanks, but they were just sitting still,” Schlueter said. “God was with us, I could tell you that right now. We had a lot of prayers.”

Steve Dodd was also on the trip. He agrees and realizes his reality is in stark contrast with those in the Middle East.

“I feel awful for all of them. The Israelis and the Palestinians. They can’t figure a resolution. I don’t know how I could either,” Dodd said.

