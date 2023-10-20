Body discovered in Norfolk chimney sparks police investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Norfolk Police are investigating after a body was found in a chimney.

Norfolk Police received a call Thursday at 6:15 p.m. about a possible human body stuck in a chimney at 1414 S. 3rd Street.

Norfolk Police and Fire went to the home and removed the body from the chimney.

Police said an autopsy will be scheduled to positively identify the victim. Initial findings suggest it’s an accident, but the investigation continues.

Police have not provided any other details. Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

