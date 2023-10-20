Athlete of the Week: Bennington Football’s Peyton Sanmann

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) -- As Bennington begins their hunt for a third-straight Class B state title, they have all the confidence in the world in quarterback Peyton Sanmann.

“Peyton was the right kid to take over just because he’s such a smart kid, he picks things up really quickly,” head coach Kameron Lenhart said. “We’re able to do a lot of things early because of how quick he can pick up the game.”

Bennington hasn’t skipped a beat with Sanmann under center. The senior quarterback has led the Badgers to an 8-0 record, keeping the program’s 34-game win streak going strong.

“We knew we’d have a solid team,” Sanmann said. “We just wanted to build on last year and the year before because we had a great group of seniors that really taught us how to win.”

Bennington faced their toughest challenge of the year last Friday in an undefeated matchup with Elkhorn North. On a cold, windy night, the Badgers battled for the 14-0 victory.

“I think he did a tremendous job just protecting the ball,” Lenhart offered. “Giving the ball to the guys at the right time that we’re going to make plays and just managing the game from his standpoint.”

“I feel I’ve had a great progression from the start of the year to now,” Sanmann said. “I’ve really developed every week and trying to improve every single day in practice.”

As the regular season wraps up Friday against Mount Michael Benedictine, Lenhart believes his team hasn’t even scratched the surface of their potential.

“I don’t think we’ve reached that peak yet,” he said. “That’s what’s really satisfying is that we can still do better than where we’re at. We hopefully have a lot more football to play so we can show that potential, but you can see everything is gelling on both sides of the ball.”

