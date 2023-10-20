We are Local
6 First Alert Forecast - Beautiful Friday evening, nice Fall weekend

By Emily Roehler and David Koeller
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cool morning, full sunshine and light southwest breezes brought in a beautiful Fall afternoon. Temperatures warmed into the upper 70s and low 80s across the area, well above average for this time of year. The great weather will stick around into the evening with clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will cool from the 70s and 80s back into the 60s after sunset, but it should still be a relatively mild evening. We’ll be right around 60 degrees by 10pm, with overnight lows slipping back into the upper 40s.

Friday Evening Forecast
Friday Evening Forecast(WOWT)

A weak cold front will move through overnight and turn winds to the northwest for Saturday. That will cool most of the area into the upper 40s to start the day. Winds will still be on the lighter side generally around 10mph, but a couple of gusts to around 20mph will be possible, mainly for the midday hours. Temperatures will not be quite as warm as what we’ve seen today, but it should still be a nice afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. That still puts us above average for the second half of October.

Saturday's Forecast
Saturday's Forecast(WOWT)

Slightly cooler air will move in for Sunday with morning temperatures in the mid to lower 40s, though we’ll still start the day with sunshine. Clouds will increase for the afternoon with highs in the mid-60s. There is a slight chance for some scattered showers or perhaps and isolated thunderstorm by the late afternoon and evening. The best rain chances appear to be north of I-80 at this point.

Omaha's Weekend Forecast
Omaha's Weekend Forecast(WOWT)

The mild Fall weather will continue into next week with highs in the 60s and 70s through at least Wednesday. A storm system will move into the plains by mid-week, bringing more active weather and several rain chances. The first round of rain could arrive as early as Tuesday, with continued chances for showers and perhaps thunderstorms through at least Thursday night. The storm system will also unlock some chilly air, and bring the potential for our first widespread freeze to the area by the end of next week.

Hight Temperatures the next 5 Days
Hight Temperatures the next 5 Days(WOWT)

