Tiny cottages to give some Omaha’s homeless more space, dignity

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s like a tiny village of bungalows.

The Siena Francis House unveiled its newest development of single-occupant homes for the homeless on Thursday.

Fifty cottages are nestled away near North 16th and Clark Streets. Soon, they’ll house those who have a disability and have been chronically homeless.

“They’ve been homeless for a year or more continuously or they’ve had four episodes of homelessness in the past three years, totaling 12 months,” executive director Linda Twomey said.

The cottages will be a breath of fresh air.

Just take it from 64-year-old Keith Neal, who said he’s been on the streets or living at the homeless shelter for around five years.

“The shelter’s like, yeah, they give you a bed, a place to stay, they’ll feed you,” Neal said. “But it’s basics. You’re in one big room with a bunch of other guys.”

The Siena Francis House said this project cost $8.7 million. They said it was mostly funded by tax credits through the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority. Some funds also came from ARPA and a grant from the Nebraska Division of Behavioral Health.

Twomey said each resident will pay up to 30% of their income for rent, and that they’ll get a case manager to help keep them from becoming homeless again.

“How did you become homeless? What were the things that led to that? What are the things that we need to work on to create housing stability for you?”

The Siena Francis House said the project is also important because it gives folks a sense of pride and worth. For a lot of them, this is the first time they’ve had their own set of keys in years.

“When someone enters homelessness, it can be very defeating and they lose hope about getting a house, being able to live on their own again,” Twomey said. “So these houses offer people a lot of hope to have their own space, to be able to cook.”

Neal agreed.

“You’re not sharing walls with a neighbor or you’re not having anybody upstairs making noise,” he said. “So you have a little bit more sense of serenity, a little more peace and quiet.”

Neal said he’d like to get his own apartment or house, but that it will probably take him time.

He said this cottage program makes that possible.

The ribbon cutting for the cottages is Monday, Oct. 23.

The Siena Francis House said it has no immediate plans for similar projects in the future, and that they’ll spend the next year watching the outcomes of this one.

