Survey deployed to help Omaha leaders develop climate-focused priorities

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The city has rolled out an online survey to collect suggestions from the community about Omaha’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan.

“Public opinion will be critical to a successful plan,” Mayor Jean Stothert said in a news release about the survey. “I encourage everyone to take the simple survey so we have a strong start to this initiative.”

The survey is designed to give residents a chance to give input on things the city can do to reduce greenhouse gases, how to implement to as Omaha officials assemble a 30-year-plan.

The city received a $1 million federal grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to fund the development of what Stothert says is a “future-focused” plan. The EPA grant requires the city to create a priority climate action plan by March 1; to create a climate action plan by August 2025; and to provide a status report at the end of the grant period in 2027.

By comparison, the state of Nebraska was awarded a $3 million grant through the Inflation Reduction Act to develop a similar plan for the state.

With goals of reducing carbon emissions and adapting to climate change, the city’s plan could include things like building more charging stations for electric vehicles in the Omaha-metro, upgrading traffic lights to LEDs, improving the city’s recycling system, and preparing for natural disasters caused by climate change.

There has been a lot of support for the climate action plan, with some Omaha City Council members saying such a plan is long overdue. Others on the council have urged thoughtful caution — and progress reports — to make sure that any spending on such actions has a measurable positive impact on the environment.

Other local leaders have noted that such a plan would not only help Omaha’s environment, but it would also be good for employment and business growth as more companies — and employees — are prioritizing sustainability and climate resiliency.

The survey, also available in Spanish, takes about 10 minutes to complete.

