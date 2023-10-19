We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Survey deployed to help Omaha leaders develop climate-focused priorities

Omaha City Council members had a major discussion over whether or not to accept federal funds to develop a climate action plan Tuesday.
By John Chapman
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The city has rolled out an online survey to collect suggestions from the community about Omaha’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan.

“Public opinion will be critical to a successful plan,” Mayor Jean Stothert said in a news release about the survey. “I encourage everyone to take the simple survey so we have a strong start to this initiative.”

The survey is designed to give residents a chance to give input on things the city can do to reduce greenhouse gases, how to implement to as Omaha officials assemble a 30-year-plan.

FORM: Take the survey

The city received a $1 million federal grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to fund the development of what Stothert says is a “future-focused” plan. The EPA grant requires the city to create a priority climate action plan by March 1; to create a climate action plan by August 2025; and to provide a status report at the end of the grant period in 2027.

By comparison, the state of Nebraska was awarded a $3 million grant through the Inflation Reduction Act to develop a similar plan for the state.

With goals of reducing carbon emissions and adapting to climate change, the city’s plan could include things like building more charging stations for electric vehicles in the Omaha-metro, upgrading traffic lights to LEDs, improving the city’s recycling system, and preparing for natural disasters caused by climate change.

There has been a lot of support for the climate action plan, with some Omaha City Council members saying such a plan is long overdue. Others on the council have urged thoughtful caution — and progress reports — to make sure that any spending on such actions has a measurable positive impact on the environment.

Other local leaders have noted that such a plan would not only help Omaha’s environment, but it would also be good for employment and business growth as more companies — and employees — are prioritizing sustainability and climate resiliency.

The survey, also available in Spanish, takes about 10 minutes to complete.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have tips for getting those perfect back-to-school photos.
Omaha customers fed up with consistent cancellations by photographer
Authorities believe some of the juveniles in the crash may have affiliations with a local...
Authorities identify juveniles killed in rural Douglas County crash
Congressman Don Bacon, R-Neb., talks to reporters on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
‘Messing with the wrong people’: Bacon responds after wife, staff pressured amid contentious Speaker vote
US Capitol building
How they voted: Nebraska, Iowa representatives repeat selections in 2nd round Speaker vote
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case

Latest News

Kyler Erickson, a survivor of the 2011 shooting at Millard South High, was the keynote speaker...
‘emPOWER’ Youth Summit welcomes 2011 Millard South shooting survivor
Kyler Erickson, a survivor of the 2011 shooting at Millard South High, was the keynote speaker...
Youth summit focuses on mental health, self-care for Omaha metro students
Imagine Inclusion, an Omaha non-profit, is working with city officials to construct an...
All-inclusive, accessible park in the works for Omaha’s Lake Zorinsky
Imagine Inclusion, an Omaha non-profit, is working with city officials to construct an...
Inclusive, accessible park to be built at Omaha's Lake Zorinsky