‘Stop the Bleed’ training helps Iowa teen save woman’s life

BLOCKTON, Iowa (WOWT) - According to a report from JAMA Surgery, rural residents experience double the wait time for emergency medical services personnel to arrive than urban residents. That’s where the Stop The Bleed Campaign comes in.

The national training initiative is designed so anyone can treat blood loss. One woman from rural Iowa said she probably wouldn’t be alive today if her neighbor didn’t undergo this training.

“I thought if he doesn’t come back around this way, I could very easily die laying here because nobody travels up and down that route very often, ever,” said Pat Kemery.

13-year-old Weston Drake is the hero in this story. He and Pat are neighbors who live on their own family farms in Blockton, Iowa.

“We all help one another and that’s kind of how it goes I guess in small towns around here,” said Drake.

So when Weston rounded the corner in his tractor he noticed something wasn’t right.

“I came around the corner and I saw the 4-wheeler rolled over and I saw Pat was kind of pinned under it,” Drake said.

That’s when his Stop The Bleed Training surfaced.

“Since I had that training, when Pat got in the wreck, one thing the paramedics said was always to stay calm and analyze the situation,” said Drake.

“Oh, I thought if he goes up that other driveway and I’m left there, I would probably have lost my legs,” said Kemery.

Stop The Bleed training takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Participants watch a presentation and practice applying a tourniquet to limbs and packing wounds with gauze. We’re told a person can bleed to death in as little as three minutes.

“I think it’s very important and I think it’s wonderful that they teach stuff like that because people in a small town a lot of times will never call for help and they need help and if they have young people around that can help them, it’s definitely a benefit,” said Kemery.

Doctors say packing the wound or applying a tourniquet will be painful for victims but it’s better than the alternative.

For more information on training, visit stopthebleed.org.

