Shots fired call leads to heavy police presence near downtown Omaha

A shots fired call late Wednesday led to a large police presence just south of downtown Omaha overnight.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A shots fired call late Wednesday led to a large police presence just south of downtown Omaha overnight.

The call came in around 10:40 p.m., with police responding to the scene near S. 13th and William streets.

Video from the scene showed cars and officers lining the streets in the area.

6 News spoke with one of the several employees at a nearby gas station that heard all the commotion.

“We were out here just chilling and we started hearing gunshots. Boom, boom boom,” Austin Holder said.

No information was immediately available regarding what led up to the incident or if there were any arrests.

Authorities did confirm that no one was taken to the hospital.

