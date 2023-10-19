We are Local
Salvation Army holding signups for holiday food boxes and toys

The Salvation Army in North Platte is having sign-ups for their holiday meal boxes along with...
The Salvation Army in North Platte is having sign-ups for their holiday meal boxes along with toy sign- ups through Oct. 26.(KNOP/ Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Salvation Army in North Platte is getting ready for the holiday season with sign-ups for Thanksgiving and Christmas food boxes.

Sign-ups have been going all of this week and will continue until Oct. 26. Both the meal boxes and toys will go not only to people in North Platte but through all of Lincoln County, according to Pastor Chaslyn Landry.

“Our predominant service area is Lincoln County and North Platte takes up most of the help that our applicants we get. We are just asking for volunteers. Volunteers are the biggest part that make our programs go whether that’s for our Christmas angel tree, food boxes, or even our red kennel sign-ups, we have that as well,” Landry said.

The toy sign-up is also available and used to help families pick out a few toys for their children during the holiday season.

“We try to give toys to as many people as we can our goal is 250 families but that I think could put us over 1,000 individual kids to be able to provide for, so our donations are a big part of trying to make that happen for those families,” Landry said.

