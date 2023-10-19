Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A brief bout of warmer air to end the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cold front that moved through yesterday didn’t bring much in the way of cooler air behind it. A morning in the 40s & 50s today will end with a nice warm up this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s should feel great after any clouds and wind decrease this morning.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Not a lot to worry about other than finding a way to enjoy the weather both today & tomorrow. It looks like Friday will be the warmest day of the week and highs have trended up to near 80 for many of us by the afternoon.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

It will be cooler and a lot closer to average over the weekend but still fantastic for late October. The ‘Almost Friday’ forecast has a lot to look forward too.

Almost Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Southwest winds could hit 20 mph helping us warm quite a bit Friday. North gusts to 25 mph Saturday bring some cooler air but we’ll still end up above average. The weather should be fantastic if you’re heading to Lincoln or Iowa City for football. Sunday is pleasant but with increasing clouds we will have a late afternoon and evening shower and storm chance to round out the weekend.

Football Forecast (WOWT)

Next week looks to be much more active with several chances of rain and storms followed by the coldest air of the season thus far. Next Saturday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to that threat of a freeze and perhaps even a hard freeze for many.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.