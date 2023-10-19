We are Local
Proposed clay quarry denied by Lancaster County board by unanimous vote

The Lancaster County Planning Commission unanimously voted to deny a permit for a proposed clay quarry north of Lincoln at a meeting Wednesday.
By John Grinvalds
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
The county planners came together to weigh their options for the 112-acre plot of land located near several farms and just three miles from Raymond Central High School.

The proposed clay quarry, run by Ash Grove Cement Company, was predicted to draw 13 million tons of clay from the area in the next 30 to 40 years to use in the manufacturing of concrete. Still, the idea drew ire from people in the surrounding area and skepticism from some community leaders.

A lot of the project’s would-be neighbors voiced their concerns saying it would pose risks to the environment and public safety. The safety of water in the area was also brought up, especially water contained in local wells and deep underground aquifers.

Additionally, people brought up concerns about the roadway saying it could buckle under the weight of thousands of truckloads.

“You cannot see traffic at all coming from the south, so if you’re going to turn north, you have to be prepared to get moving quickly,” Leaford Burnett, who lives in the area said Wednesday.

The Ash Grove Cement Company told locals it takes those concerns seriously.

“We’re happy to take whatever time it takes to settle those questions. Certainly happy to do a public meeting. We want to go as far as we can to make this as good for everybody as we possible can,” John Dale, with the Ash Grove Cement Company, said.

