Omaha doctor turns self in for manslaughter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha doctor turned himself in to the Douglas County jail Thursday morning to face a manslaughter charge.

Investigators say Dr. Mark Carlson, 60, was traveling on Dodge Street in front of the UNO campus at 101 MPH when he crashed into an oncoming car on September 1.

Dr. Mark Carlson (Omaha Police Department)

The crash killed the other driver Anna Bosma, 22 of Sioux Falls, SD and injured her passenger.

Carlson was also injured and had been in the hospital and rehabilitation since the tragedy.

