We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha doctor turns self in for manslaughter

An Omaha doctor is facing manslaughter charges for his involvement in a crash that killed...
An Omaha doctor is facing manslaughter charges for his involvement in a crash that killed 22-year-old Anna Bosma.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha doctor turned himself in to the Douglas County jail Thursday morning to face a manslaughter charge.

Investigators say Dr. Mark Carlson, 60, was traveling on Dodge Street in front of the UNO campus at 101 MPH when he crashed into an oncoming car on September 1.

Dr. Mark Carlson
Dr. Mark Carlson(Omaha Police Department)

The crash killed the other driver Anna Bosma, 22 of Sioux Falls, SD and injured her passenger.

Carlson was also injured and had been in the hospital and rehabilitation since the tragedy.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have tips for getting those perfect back-to-school photos.
Omaha customers fed up with consistent cancellations by photographer
Authorities believe some of the juveniles in the crash may have affiliations with a local...
Authorities identify juveniles killed in rural Douglas County crash
Congressman Don Bacon, R-Neb., talks to reporters on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
‘Messing with the wrong people’: Bacon responds after wife, staff pressured amid contentious Speaker vote
US Capitol building
How they voted: Nebraska, Iowa representatives repeat selections in 2nd round Speaker vote
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case

Latest News

The Salvation Army in North Platte is having sign-ups for their holiday meal boxes along with...
Salvation Army holding signups for holiday food boxes and toys
6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Day: First freeze expected the last weekend of October
The first freeze of the season is on the way by the final weekend of the month
Rusty's First Alert Forecast
Fantastic fall weather and mild air into the weekend
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast