We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Off-duty Lincoln Police officers hit by car while stopping to help people involved in crash

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said two of their off-duty officers were injured when they stopped to help a driver involved in a crash north of Bennet Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. at Highway 43 and Saltillo Road.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said the driver of a Toyota Avalon ran a stop sign and t-boned a pickup truck.

LPD said two of their off-duty officers, Brent Lovett and Kate Schwenke, came upon the crash in separate vehicles and got out to help, along with the driver of the pickup truck who wasn’t injured.

Wagner said the driver of a Chevy Bolt didn’t see the crash and hit the Toyota Avalon, pushing the car into the officers and pickup driver standing in the roadway.

The driver of the Toyota Avalon was the most seriously hurt with head and rib injuries, and taken to the hospital by medical helicopter, LSO said.

LPD said Officer Lovett was taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries to his head and abdomen and faces “a long road to recovery.”

Officer Schwenke was released from the hospital late Wednesday night after being treated for an ankle injury.

The driver of the pickup and Chevy Bolt weren’t taken to the hospital.

LSO said they don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash but they plan to cite the driver who ran a stop sign.

Lincoln Police Officers Kate Schwenke and Brent Lovett
Lincoln Police Officers Kate Schwenke and Brent Lovett(Lincoln Police Department)

According to LPD, Officers Lovett and Schwenke both have nearly eight years of law enforcement experience with the department. Officer Lovett is an officer on the Southeast Team and a recent recipient of the Mayor’s Award of Excellence. Officer Schwenke is a member of the SWAT Team.

“The heroic actions of Officers Lovett and Schwenke highlight their dedication to their profession and the people of this community, one they have sworn to protect,” Lincoln Police said in a Facebook post. “Their willingness to assist those in need, without hesitation and even when not in uniform, showcases their bravery, integrity and steadfast commitment to serving others.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have tips for getting those perfect back-to-school photos.
Omaha customers fed up with consistent cancellations by photographer
Authorities believe some of the juveniles in the crash may have affiliations with a local...
Authorities identify juveniles killed in rural Douglas County crash
Congressman Don Bacon, R-Neb., talks to reporters on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
‘Messing with the wrong people’: Bacon responds after wife, staff pressured amid contentious Speaker vote
US Capitol building
How they voted: Nebraska, Iowa representatives repeat selections in 2nd round Speaker vote
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case

Latest News

The Salvation Army in North Platte is having sign-ups for their holiday meal boxes along with...
Salvation Army holding signups for holiday food boxes and toys
An Omaha doctor is facing manslaughter charges for his involvement in a crash that killed...
Omaha doctor turns himself in to facing manslaughter charge for September crash
6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Day: First freeze expected the last weekend of October
The first freeze of the season is on the way by the final weekend of the month
Rusty's First Alert Forecast