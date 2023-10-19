Off-duty Lincoln Police officers hit by car while stopping to help people involved in crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said two of their off-duty officers were injured when they stopped to help a driver involved in a crash north of Bennet Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. at Highway 43 and Saltillo Road.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said the driver of a Toyota Avalon ran a stop sign and t-boned a pickup truck.

LPD said two of their off-duty officers, Brent Lovett and Kate Schwenke, came upon the crash in separate vehicles and got out to help, along with the driver of the pickup truck who wasn’t injured.

Wagner said the driver of a Chevy Bolt didn’t see the crash and hit the Toyota Avalon, pushing the car into the officers and pickup driver standing in the roadway.

The driver of the Toyota Avalon was the most seriously hurt with head and rib injuries, and taken to the hospital by medical helicopter, LSO said.

LPD said Officer Lovett was taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries to his head and abdomen and faces “a long road to recovery.”

Officer Schwenke was released from the hospital late Wednesday night after being treated for an ankle injury.

The driver of the pickup and Chevy Bolt weren’t taken to the hospital.

LSO said they don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash but they plan to cite the driver who ran a stop sign.

Lincoln Police Officers Kate Schwenke and Brent Lovett (Lincoln Police Department)

According to LPD, Officers Lovett and Schwenke both have nearly eight years of law enforcement experience with the department. Officer Lovett is an officer on the Southeast Team and a recent recipient of the Mayor’s Award of Excellence. Officer Schwenke is a member of the SWAT Team.

“The heroic actions of Officers Lovett and Schwenke highlight their dedication to their profession and the people of this community, one they have sworn to protect,” Lincoln Police said in a Facebook post. “Their willingness to assist those in need, without hesitation and even when not in uniform, showcases their bravery, integrity and steadfast commitment to serving others.”

