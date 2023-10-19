Frahm Bar added to NE Holiday Tourism Passport

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Frahm Bar, formerly known as the Art Bar has been added to the 2nd Nebraska Holiday Tourism Passport.

The coffee shop is one of 20 destinations from across the state that’s been selected to be on the passport and the only passport location in Hastings this year.

Owners Amanda Hoffman and Cortney Davis said that their love of coffee and downtown Hastings inspired them to purchase the Frahm Bar in May of 2022. They said, they’ve enjoyed both the staff and customers at the coffee shop and that their families are also taking pride in their business.

”It’s been fun to have staff from all different walks of life and get to know them. They’re all younger than us, so it’s been fun connecting with them generationally and it’s been fun to watch our kids see us do this and be proud of it also and they all have shirts they love to wear, so there’s a lot of pride,” Hoffman and Davis said.

The purchase of the Frahm Bar came with a variety of customers along the way. Hoffman and Davis said they’ve seen Hastings College students come in to study, as well as regulars who have a love for coffee.

”I would say we’ve had customers from far and wide. A lot of family of customers, some of our regulars. when their family comes to visit, they’re from all over. We get a lot of college students in here studying and spending a lot of time in here, so that’s fun to see too,” Davis and Hoffman said.

At the Frahm Bar, you can order coffee online and pick it up at the business. They also have a selection of cocktails and other merchandise that’s unique to them from other small businesses at the shop. Hoffman and Davis said most of the ingredients for some of their most popular menu items also come from Nebraska companies.

“Our most popular drink is the called the ‘bourbon caramel latte,’ that is our best seller, expresso shakes are also very popular, they’re very good and we source our ice cream straight from Hiland Dairy and our expresso comes from Omaha and all of our coffee beans come from Hardy Coffee Company in Omaha and they’ve been a great partner,” Davis said.

They say that being a part of this year’s Nebraska Holiday Tourism Passport is not only good for their business, but they hope it will be good for the growth of downtown Hastings.

“It’s not just about us, but it’s about bringing new faces to the downtown. We have a lot to offer in downtown, so it’s great that we can draw people in, not only to the coffee shop, but to the community and they walk up and down the street and support all of the businesses,” Davis and Hoffman said.

The Passports will be available at participating stops on the Nebraska Holiday Tourism Passport in November. The Passport is designed to showcase some of the best holiday-centered shopping, dining in the state.

Travelers will get a chance from Nov. 17 through Jan. 7 to visit the attractions and get their stamps.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.