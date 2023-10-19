We are Local
Four seriously hurt after multi-vehicle crash north of Bennet

The scene of a multi-vehicle crash at Highway 43 and Saltillo Road, just north of Bennet.
The scene of a multi-vehicle crash at Highway 43 and Saltillo Road, just north of Bennet.(John Grinvalds)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four people were seriously hurt after a bad three-vehicle crash on Highway 43 just north of Bennet Wednesday evening.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. at the highway’s intersection with Saltillo Road.

Sergeant Scott Gaston with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office told 10/11 News at the scene that, according to witnesses, an eastbound car ran a stop sign, causing a T-bone crash with a northbound pickup truck in the intersection. Gaston said that after the occupants of the pickup truck got out to go help the driver of the car, another northbound car crashed into the first car, injuring those who were standing around it in the middle of the roadway.

Gaston stated that three people were transported to Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln by ambulance. A fourth person, the driver of the second car, was air-lifted to Bryan West by StarCare. Gaston added that everyone was hospitalized with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

A 10/11 News reporter at the scene said the Nebraska State Patrol was helping LSO with traffic control.

In addition to law enforcement and StarCare, volunteers with Bennet and Southeast Fire and Rescue were also called to the scene.

LSO is still investigating the crash.

10/11′s John Grinvalds, Ellis Wiltsey, and Ryan Swanigan all contributed to this article.

