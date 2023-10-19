Floodplain issues pause construction on Omaha apartment complex

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Construction on a new apartment complex near N. Saddle Creek Road is on hold after developers learned the land is on a flood plain.

6 News first reported on this project this in May 2022, when the Saddle Creek Business Improvement District announced plans to renovate several properties near N. Saddle Creek Road.

Developers told 6 News they’re working through an analysis to determine what it actually takes to remove a sewer line.

Eric Janousek is a board member for the Saddle Creek BID and he’s waiting for the new flood maps to be approved.

“So, FEMA designated the area as a floodplain and it never used to be,” Janousek said. “The project has to go and come up with a bunch of maps and ratify it and send it off to FEMA.”

These maps will let his team break ground on a new apartment complex that’s part of a big makeover that’s coming to this side of town.

“They have to do a whole bunch of studies and show how the water flows from here and there and a topographical landscape of why it’s not in a floodplain or how we can move it out of a floodplain,” Janousek said.

If everything goes as planned, they can start building in about 18 months, but other renovations that are part of the plan will start sooner than expected.

“We originally we’re going to start at the Saddle Creek and move Northwest,” Kliment-Jenkins said. “Instead, we’re going to start at the traffic peanut and move Southeast.”

Molly Kliment-Jenkins who is also a board member of the business district said on Wednesday that city crews were near the traffic peanut prepping for the renovations.

These include new parking, improved sidewalks, more bike safety, and street lighting.

April Jackson who owns Lyles Automotive Repair in the district is excited to see these changes.

“It makes us more cosmetically appealing,” Jackson said. “It brings more people in and makes it more family-friendly and people can walk around the neighborhood, and feel welcomed.”

Jackson’s business has been operating near Saddle Creek for 10 years.

“You see things kind of go downhill if you don’t take care of them,” Jackson said. “So, this area really needs a revamp.”

Despite the roadblocks, Janousek promises all developments will happen.

“There’s nothing been done around here for 50 years,” Janousek said. “So, it’s pretty much the same since I moved in so, hopefully, this will be a good step forward.”

