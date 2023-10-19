We are Local
Eppley Airfield to shift passenger drop-off, pick-up locations through spring

The changes will allow work to continue on the $65 million Omaha airport terminal and canopy project through its completion.
Jet Linx unveiled its new private terminal at Omaha's Eppley Airfield on Thursday.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re planning to drop off or pick up someone at OMA on or after Friday, Oct. 27, you might need a little extra time to figure out where you need to be.

As work on expansion and upgrades continues at Eppley Airfield, the airport is preparing to temporarily change the passenger pick-up and drop-off locations, starting next Friday.

Traffic entering the area for that purpose will be directed to specific lanes on Level 1 of the South Garage: departures, arrivals, ride-app vehicles, and commercial vehicles such as shuttles, taxis, and buses.

Get a closer look

Eppley officials provided this map to help airport visitors find their way around during the temporary passenger pick-up/drop-off changes. Zoom in on this map to see where to go.

“Vehicles entering Level 1 of the South Garage will not be charged parking fees,” according to the Thursday’s news release from the Omaha Airport Authority.

Passengers will be able to use crosswalks as well as the elevated walkways to get back and forth from the garage to the terminal.

The changes, which are expected to remain in place until sometime in the spring, will allow work to continue on the $65 million terminal and canopy project through its completion.

