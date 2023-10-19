‘emPOWER’ Youth Summit welcomes 2011 Millard South shooting survivor

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - In January of 2011, gunshots rippled through Millard South. Grief and trauma soon followed. Kyler Erickson was among the students mourning the loss of their assistant principal.

She was gunned down by a student who later that day killed himself. Now, more than a decade later, Erickson carries that day with him.

“I do still think about it, nearly every day. What’s been really beneficial about therapy and counseling is that it no longer cripples me,” he said.

That Millard South graduate has turned that traumatic experience into a message of vulnerability and belonging. The ability to share some of the most vulnerable parts of his life is one of the reasons the Kim Foundation invited him to be the keynote speaker at its second annual emPOWER Youth Summit. The event at Bellevue Christian Center welcomed more than 400 students across 34 metro high schools.

“One of my favorite things he said was, ‘You matter more than you’ll ever know,’” said Julia Hebenstreit with The Kim Foundation. “And I think a lot of youth in the room probably needed to hear that.”

During his presentation, he shared just how bad his mental health got one day while he was at Lake Zorinsky.

“I was sitting there really struggling with the PTSD and the depression and I wondered just how painful could it be to drive into that lake,” he said on the stage in front of more than 400 students.

After a moving talk, the next task for students was to find the resources in the community. Among the booths were Boys Town National Hotline and Children’s Nebraska representatives.

“We have tried to incorporate a lot of different ways for them to take a moment for themselves so they’re not just in content-driven sessions all day.”

Erickson’s message was well received by the engaged crowd.

“That vulnerability, I think, that’s where the heroism lies.”

That heroism motivated students shortly after to share their own stories of struggle with him, and he encouraged them to help others in the future.

Erickson also challenged the students in the crowd to connect with a teacher and thank them. He also encouraged them to share kindness by complimenting another classmate.

