Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Very warm Friday ahead of a seasonal weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The rest of our Thursday forecast looks pleasant, mild and sunny with a bit of a breeze... we’ll see a slow cool down through the evening, overall a nice day to be outside. It will be even nicer on Friday!

Thursday evening (wowt)

Sunny skies stick around Friday with highs back to the 70s and 80s! Get out and enjoy it, it will likely be the nicest day we have in the 10 day outlook.

Friday highs (wowt)

Saturday is the nicest day of the weekend with sun and 60s. It’ll be a pleasant day in Lincoln for the Husker game.

Husker forecast (wowt)

Late afternoon and evening t-showers are possible Sunday but should be spotty, don’t expect a washout but keep it in mind if you will be spending a lot of time outdoors.

The next system to watch is here mid to late next week... this brings rain chances and eventually pulls in cold air from Canada! Ahead of it we’ll warm back to the 70s early in the work week and then see a progressive cool down.

With the cold settling in we will have to monitor snow chances by the weekend as well... it all depends on the timing of the moisture that moves our way. There are several waves that move through and the timing is inconsistent right now and hard to narrow down an exact timeframe fore moisture this far out.

6FAWD (wowt)

The cold really looks to settle in by Friday night and should continue to impact the region into early next week. Saturday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day as we look out for our first freeze of the season. For many it may be a hard freeze.

10 day forecast (wowt)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.