Delta Kappa Gamma makes Christmas cards for veterans

CHAPMAN, Neb. (KSNB) - We’re not quite into the holiday season yet, but it’s never too early to start preparing. That’s what the women of Delta Kappa Gamma did as they came together to make Christmas cards for veterans. from Kearney to Norfolk.

The Kappa chapter also worked with elementary schools getting children to make cards for veterans. They prepared over 200 Christmas cards that will be distributed next month.

Vice President of the Kappa chapter, Jackie Mason said preparing the cards in late October gives the crew plenty of time to comfortably deliver them to all locations. Delta Kappa members personally deliver Christmas cards to each location. Central Nebraska Veteran’s Home in Kearney and the VA hospital in Grand Island are two local facilities on their list. Mason said this has been a tradition for decades. She said the experience is something they all enjoy.

“We have also seen first hand the appreciation that a lot of veterans experience, especially when they read the messages from those little children,” Mason said. “Who taken the time to draw little illustrations and write little personal messages.”

Mason said children have fun drawing American flags and telling veterans how much they are appreciated and also expressed how important it is for children to understand the value of veterans.

Mason said majority of Kappa chapter members are retired teachers; and they miss working with children. She mentioned that when they read children cards, you can feel their passion for veterans.

“I know that those teachers that work with us in that regard are explaining to their children the importance; and then when we read those messages we can see the heartfelt appreciation first hand as well,” Mason said.

Mason said they appreciate teachers allowing students to use class time to make Christmas cards for veterans. She said Delta Kappa Gamma has several projects involving veterans but Christmas cards for veterans has been in place longer than any of the current members.

Knowing the importance of this project keeps them motivated each year.

“I think it’s basically self-satisfaction and the fact that we see the importance of it; and of course our world remains reliant on those who will serve and of course the gratitude that goes along with that.”

As more wars develop around the world, it gives her a greater appreciation for veterans, Mason said. She hopes the cards continue to show veterans how much they’re appreciated.

“I think by the preparation, personal preparation of the cards they got to know that we not only remember but that we value the messages that go into those cards enough to make them personal.”

Mason said even if they never met the veteran, gratitude and appreciation is still there.

