Antisemitic remarks during Iowa City City Council meeting illustrate larger rise in anti-Jewish hate crimes

By Abigail Kurten
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Following the violence in Israel and Gaza since early October, many Americans are divided between each side. But recent antisemitism has some Iowans feeling saddened, but not surprised.

During Tuesday night’s Iowa City City Council meeting, several speakers remotely called into the meeting and shared antisemitic and racist remarks, leaving many onlookers angry and in shock.

“I just wanted to say that was some pretty out-there racist stuff. And I would appreciate Iowa City remaining and making progress on becoming a more inclusive community.” said one onlooker.

These comments come after the FBI released information about hate crimes in the U.S., which revealed that 2022 saw 300 more anti-Jewish hate crimes than 2021.

Many Jewish Iowans are saddened, but not shocked by this news.

“I am surprised that that happened in Iowa City, in that respect, but that is the typical antisemitic statements that people make... We’re blamed for everything. Someone has to blame somebody, and we usually get the bulk of it.” said Allan Ross, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities.

In response to the comments, the City of Iowa City released a press release condemning this “hateful and ignorant rhetoric.” They further explained that although they denounce these remarks, they allowed the callers to speak for three minutes each in alignment with their right to free speech.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

