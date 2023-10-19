We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

$50,000 reward offered to help solve 2020 murder of North Platte man

A North Platte man's death is ruled a homicide by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.
A North Platte man's death is ruled a homicide by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.(Courtesy Photo)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A reward is being offered to help solve the murder of a 68-year-old North Platte man.

Attorney Terry Waite of Waite & McWha law firm received a $50,000 reward from a client in hopes it will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for the 2020 death of Nicholas Legas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or send an email to twaite@northplattelaw.com.

The body of Legas was pulled from the Nebraska Public Power District canal on June 8, 2020 after he didn’t show up for work.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies found his car near Hershey-Dickens Road several miles upstream.

An autopsy found Legas died from blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have tips for getting those perfect back-to-school photos.
Omaha customers fed up with consistent cancellations by photographer
An Omaha doctor is facing manslaughter charges for his involvement in a crash that killed...
Omaha doctor turns himself in to face manslaughter charge for September crash
Renderings of the forthcoming glass canopy and expanded passenger drop-off area at Eppley...
Eppley Airfield to shift passenger drop-off, pick-up locations through Spring 2025
Crash west of Omaha metro knocks down power lines, forces road closure
A shots fired call late Wednesday led to a large police presence just south of downtown Omaha...
Shots fired call leads to heavy police presence near downtown Omaha

Latest News

6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: First freeze expected the last weekend of October
Next Saturday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the widespread freeze that is likely
6 First Alert Weather Day Forecast
Fantastic weekend weather for all
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
The aftermath of a shooting in downtown Lincoln on O Street between 13th and 14th Streets that...
LPD: No active threat after four people shot in downtown Lincoln
Fantastic fall warmth ahead to end the week
Rusty's Morning Forecast