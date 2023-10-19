We are Local
22 people appointed to search committee to find next University of Nebraska president

By Abigail Carrera
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents appointed 22 members to the search committee to find the next system’s president Thursday.

The search comes after President Ted Carter was named the next president at Ohio State University in Columbus back in August. He will start in January 2024.

The search committee will assist the Board of Regents in finding the next president and will consider nine core leadership pillars for the official job advertisement.

The Board also announced a series of public listening sessions set to take place on all four campuses from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26. The purpose of the sessions is to gather public input on what the regents should look for in the next president. For more information on the sessions, click here.

The following people were appointed to the Presidential Search Advisory Committee:

  • Tim Clare, Board of Regents, District 1, Lincoln (Chair)
  • Leah Barrett, President, Northeast Community College, Norfolk
  • Chris Extrom, Faculty Senate President and Professor, Inorganic Chemistry, University of Nebraska at Kearney
  • Paul Kenney, Board of Regents, District 6, Amherst
  • Kelli Kopocis, Faculty Senate President and Assistant Professor of Practice, Durham School of Architectural Engineering and Construction, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
  • Hakim Lotoro, Student Body President/Regent and Molecular Biology and Biomedical Sciences Major, University of Nebraska at Omaha
  • Scott McPheeters, Ag Producer and Vice Chair, Nebraska Ethanol Board, Gothenburg
  • William Melanson, Faculty Senate President and Associate Professor, Philosophy, University of Nebraska at Omaha
  • Heath Mello, President and CEO, Greater Omaha Chamber, Omaha
  • Jane Miller, Chair-Elect, University of Nebraska Foundation, Omaha
  • Temo Molina, Student Body President/Regent and Political Science and Business Adminsitration Major, University of Nebraska at Kearney
  • Amar Natarajan, Faculty Senate President and Professor, Eppley Institute, University of Nebraska Medical Center
  • Elizabeth O’Connor, Board of Regents, District 4, Omaha
  • Rob Otte, General Counsel, US Property, Inc., Lincoln
  • Paul Pechous, Student Body President/Regent and 7-12 Special Education Major, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
  • Rob Schafer, Board of Regents, District 5, Beatrice
  • Jim Scheer, Board of Regents, District 3, Norfolk
  • Katie Schlutis, Student Body President/Regent and Medical Student, University of Nebraska Medical Center
  • Jack Stark, Board of Regents, District 2, Omaha
  • John Stinner, President and CEO (Retired), Valley Bank & Trust Co. of Gering, Gering
  • Barbara Weitz, Board of Regents, District 8, Omaha
  • Kathy Wilmot, Board of Regents, District 7, Beaver City

