Woman says her LGBTQ+ pride sticker led to road harassment in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s not how she drove, but what’s on her bumper that a young woman in Omaha alleges made her a target of road harassment.

“It’s really hard to prove that type of direct attack, but I do have a [LGBTQ+] pride sticker on my bumper, and just because there were two cars and very coordinated,” said the driver, who requested to remain unidentified. “It didn’t seem like I was selected at random.”

Around 9 p.m. a few weeks ago, she says she left a store on L Street and headed east when a Jeep and a sedan tried to box her in.

“The car in front of me kept revving the engine and I wasn’t sure if they were trying to get me to hit them,” the driver said. “I looked in my rear-view mirror and I saw a vehicle behind me with its lights off that was following us very closely. Once I realized after a while they were playing with us, then it became an intimidation thing.”

She used defensive driving skills not just for her safety, but to protect her 9-year-old sister riding in the backseat. The young girl’s mother gave 6 News permission to interview her as long as she remains anonymous.

“There were scary people behind and in front of us,” the young girl said. “What if they break through the windows with a hammer?”

The woman says the road harassment lasted for several blocks. As the other drivers continued their antics, she took a quick left at 90th Street. The other vehicles went on, but she pulled over to call 911.

In the recording of the 911 audio, the driver can be clearly heard calmly describing the brief and frightening incident.

Authorities couldn’t locate the suspect vehicles.

For the woman and her little sister, the scary moments of road intimidation won’t quickly disappear, and before taking home the youngest daughter, mom says don’t fear riding with her older sister but instead be proud she displays LGBTQ+ pride.

“There are more good people in the world than bad,” the mother said.

Police encourage anyone in a road harassment situation to contact authorities. The Anti-Defamation League has an online tool to report these kinds of incidents as well. To access it, click here.

