Vacant house fires in Omaha highlight need to broaden support for homeless, mentally ill

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With four vacant house fires in north Omaha so far this month, people in the area have become concerned about the safety of those living without shelter.

As it turns out, this recent string of vacant house fires is not that far removed from a recent tragedy.

When a vacant house at 20th and Burdette caught fire in March, neighbors were saddened when they saw what was found inside once the flames were extinguished.

“My daughter said two body bags came out Saturday morning. That’s sad. That was sad.”

It’s also sad that vacant house fires on the city’s north side continue to burn.

Just a few days ago, a vacant house near 37th Street and Grand Avenue was destroyed by flames. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Fire also caused damage to a vacant house near 21st and Miami streets on Friday. Firefighters report the house caught fire two times in two days; officials said squatters were living here.

On Oct. 5, another vacant home at 37th and Fowler streets. Neighbors there say they’ve had enough, telling 6 News the house had been vacant for close to a decade.

“This house has been like this for at least nine or 10 years, and the city hasn’t done anything about it,” resident Tyrain Traynham said. “And as you can see, somebody just recently — someone set fire to it. So I’m hoping maybe it will get their attention now, and they can come either tear it down or contact the owners, and the owners can repair it.”

A house near 28th and Blondo streets was also vacant when it burned on Oct. 3.

6 News ran into a man there looking for some friends.

“Well I had some friends that I knew here,” Armando said. “Was coming by to see if they needed any food or anything like that but apparently, he wasn’t here. I didn’t know there was a fire here.”

He said he tries to help when he can.

“It’s something I do: I go around and help as much as I can with some of the homeless. I’ve been there,” he said.

People who work to help the homeless tell many people out here on the streets are dealing with mental health issues.

Steve Frazee with the Open Door Mission said if you see someone living in a vacant house, it might be a good idea to call the police for help.

“It’s really a community service because you don’t know why those folks are there,” he said. “They could be being trafficked, so you’re helping somebody be safe. Other times, they are people who are having mental health issues.”

The Open Door Mission has a street outreach program where workers go out into the streets and offer help and shelter to people living in the elements outside.

But Frazee said homeless people with mental health issues have redefined what community means to them; and under the law, no one has the right to take them away from their community.

“You have to be in immediate danger to yourself or others for us to have a mental health intervention for you, and I think we need to broaden that so that we can at least have the opportunity to reach out and to try to see if there’s something we can do for you as a society,” he said.

Omaha Fire Department officials report no one was injured in the recent vacant house fires.

