Univ. of Iowa marching band members sign NIL deal

Members of the Hawkeye marching band have signed an NIL deal.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Student athletes at the University of Iowa won’t be the only ones benefiting from Name, Image, and Likeness.

For the first time, 18 members of the Hawkeye marching band have signed an NIL deal.

The deal is with Independence-based kitchenware business, The Brick Kitchen.

The business posted photos of the band members on their Facebook page on Monday, saying many of the students are also working part-time jobs while in school.

Shelly Whited, the owner of The Brick Kitchen, said the deal will help provide financial help for the students.

“Most people don’t realize the amount of effort Marching Band students put into their performances.” Whited said. “Many of these students are also trying to maintain part-time jobs, so it can be stressful. This is a great way for us to provide a little financial help and have a lot of fun while doing it. We are also excited to be the first business to ink a deal for a full instrument section with an NCAA Marching Band.”

The members that are part of the deal are all in the mellophone section, playing instruments like the trumpet and French horn.

This is not only the first NIL deal for the Hawkeye marching band, but the first one involving a full instrument section of any NCAA marching band.

