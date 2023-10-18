South Lincoln house transforms into Halloween attraction

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With Halloween just around the corner, one local couple has transformed their house in Lincoln on South 41st Street into a haunted, hand-crafted experience. With scare props and several attractions, stopping by their house has become a tradition for several families.

It’s a display that draws over 400 people each year.

Todd Kalberg and Paige Buffington have been bringing their creative ideas to life for about 13 years now. It all started with a coffin Kalberg made for Buffington one Halloween, and it has grown ever since.

“When we realized how much the kids liked it, we grew it and grew it and every year it’s gotten a little, bigger,” Kalberg said. “I think our tallest prop has been 16 feet tall.”

They said they spend roughly 400 to 500 hours on the display they call the Grave Grabbers Screametery each year, on top of their day jobs. While some pieces are repurposed, many are hand-crafted and customized with detail to meet Kalberg’s vision.

“He has a very mechanical mind and a very creative mind, so adding those two together you kind of get this,” Buffington said.” And we’ve loved Halloween forever.”

They begin setting up in mid-September, and it takes them a few weeks to take it down. Their house is even covered in carved foam made to look like shake shingles.

“The good thing about Halloween stuff props is right angles, don’t worry about it, they’re perfectly imperfect, it’s a good creative outlet though it’s a lot of fun,” Kalberg said.

There’s a new theme each year, this year it’s Creepy Tiki. It was an idea that was first sparked in July when they saw a tiki totem in a box store.

The display may take a lot of time and resources, but for Kalberg and Buffington, it makes it all worth it for them to see the kid’s reactions and knowing they are a small part of their Halloween experience.

“It’s just so fun on Halloween night to have the kids come up and they’re just in awe, we open these gates, and they get to walk through, it’s the kids that keep coming back who did it for a while and then moved away and are now bring their kids back,” Buffington said.

But the display isn’t done yet. Kalberg said the main attraction is still being built. An eight-foot-tall creepy tiki totem that they plan to have done by Halloween.

“It’s going to light up on the inside, he’s going to have foam coming out of its mouth and eyes, he’s going to have something to say, and some of our props have been known to spit when they talk, so be careful where you stand,” said Kalberg

On Halloween, it’s a culmination of all their hard work, and they said they already working on next year’s display. You can find more about the attraction on Instagram @grave.grabbers and see the full display at 6025 S. 41st Street.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.