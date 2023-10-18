We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Breezy & cooler with some very spotty showers Wednesday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a much warmer start to the day with 50s all over the map on this Wednesday morning. We’re going to start and end the day with some clouds in the area that will try to spit out a few showers as well. The sunshine in the middle of the day will feel pretty good though.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Here’s how the rain chances will fluctuate during the day and into the evening. You’ll be lucky to get a tenth of an inch if you see any showers today& tonight.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

It will be a breezy day all across the area too with wind gusts up to 30 mph likely. Those wind gusts will pick up more tonight with some gusts to 40 mph possible after sunset into the overnight.

Wind Gusts Wednesday
Wind Gusts Wednesday(WOWT)
Gusts Tonight
Gusts Tonight(WOWT)

Clouds and wind will decrease Thursday leading us into a great weekend of weather. Friday should be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 70s.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

The weather over the weekend looks great each afternoon including if you are heading to the Husker game Saturday afternoon.

Husker Forecast
Husker Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

