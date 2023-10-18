One dead after home explosion in South Dakota

HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KTIV) - Wednesday morning a home near Humboldt caught fire after an explosion. That explosion resulted in the death of at least one person.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office reported that two adult men and one adult woman were present at the time of the explosion. One of the men at the home was found dead due to injuries sustained from the explosion.

According to Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby near 261st Street and 455th Avenue near Humboldt saw the incident and called first responders shortly after 7 a.m. Phillips confirmed an explosion in the home turned into a fire.

Multiple agencies assisted the Sheriff’s Office in the response, including Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue, Colton Fire and Rescue, Hartford Area Fire and Rescue, Humboldt Fire, Minnehaha County Emergency Management and Game, Fish and Parks.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.