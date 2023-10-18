We are Local
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo welcomes new male Indian rhino

Brian the Indian rhino made his public debut at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo on Sunday, Oct. 15.
Brian the Indian rhino made his public debut at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo on Sunday, Oct. 15.(Amanda Carberry | Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another new addition has been made to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

A six-year-old male Indian rhino named Brian made his official public debut at the zoo’s Asian Highlands exhibit on Sunday.

Brian arrived from the zoo in Columbus, Ohio, last month and has spent time getting comfortable with his new surroundings

According to a press release from the Henry Doorly Zoo, Brian is known for his skills with the “boomer” balls used to train the rhinos and for his eagerness to learn from his keepers.

Brian the Indian rhino made his public debut at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo on Sunday, Oct. 15.
(Amanda Carberry | Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium)

Zoo officials say that once Brian is fully acclimated to his new home, he’ll be paired with Hellary, a 15-year-old female of the same species.

“Brian was eating vegetables and browsing within a few minutes of arrival in Omaha, and then began vocalizing back and forth with our female, Hellary,” said Ryan Sears, curator of large mammals at the zoo. “He also voluntarily participated in a training session the following day and allowed for several diagnostic tests to be performed as part of his quarantine period.”

Brian’s arrival comes after Marshall, the zoo’s four-year-old Indian rhino, was moved to the Los Angeles Zoo.

Indian rhinos are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species. There are an estimated 4,000 Indian rhinos remaining in their native regions of India and Nepal.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

